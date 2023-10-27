CHOSEN ONE

Can this pastor save Nigeria’s fledgling war on corruption?

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on October 27, 2023 07:10

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu (R) receives new EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede (L) at the Aso Villa, Abuja.
Nigeria President Bola Tinubu (R) receives new EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede (L) at the Aso Villa, Abuja. (X: @NGRPresident)

The appointment of Pastor Ola Olukoyede as head of Nigeria’s anti-graft agency sparks concerns about the government’s anti-corruption efforts.

Nigeria has failed to make any significant headway in its anti-corruption efforts, according to Transparency International. Now Ola Olukoyede, a pastor from Ekiti State, has been appointed by President Bola Tinubu to lead the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) – the country’s frontline anti-graft agency.

