Nigeria’s apex court ruled that both former presidential candidates Atiku and Obi had failed to prove that the presidential poll was rigged. The panel of seven judges led by Justice John Inyang Okoro also refused to delve into fresh evidence obtained from the United States that could have led to Tinubu’s disqualification.

