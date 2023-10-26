no reprieve

Nigeria: End of the road for Atiku and Obi as Supreme Court seals Tinubu’s victory

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on October 26, 2023 14:22

Bola Tinubu (centre) on 9 January 2023 (photo: @officialABAT)
The Supreme Court of Nigeria has upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu, effectively putting a final end to moves by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Governor Peter Obi to upturn his victory at the poll.

Nigeria’s apex court ruled that both former presidential candidates Atiku and Obi had failed to prove that the presidential poll was rigged. The panel of seven judges led by Justice John Inyang Okoro also refused to delve into fresh evidence obtained from the United States that could have led to Tinubu’s disqualification.

