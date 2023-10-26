Zambia reaches agreement on debt restructuring terms with bondholders

Since defaulting on its international debt nearly three years ago, Zambia has finally come to an agreement in principle to restructure existing debt with its bondholders, the Finance and National Planning Ministry said in a statement on 26 October.

