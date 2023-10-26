silver lining

Zambia reaches agreement on debt restructuring terms with bondholders

By Kanika Saigal

Posted on October 26, 2023 11:51

ZAMBIA-IMF-DIPLOMACY © Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva (2nd L), walks with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema (L) and Zambian Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane at the State House in Lusaka on January 23, 2023. (Photo by SALIM DAWOOD / AFP)
Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva (2nd L), walks with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema (L) and Zambian Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane at the State House in Lusaka on January 23, 2023. (Photo by SALIM DAWOOD / AFP)

Implementation of the agreement is hoped for the end of the year, says Zambia’s Ministry of Finance and National Planning.

Since defaulting on its international debt nearly three years ago, Zambia has finally come to an agreement in principle to restructure existing debt with its bondholders, the Finance and National Planning Ministry said in a statement on 26 October.

