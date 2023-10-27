African electric mobility provider Spiro is moving to an open-platform strategy to allow local original equipment manufacturers to build two and three-wheel vehicles using its technology, co-CEO Kaushik Burman tells The Africa Report.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In