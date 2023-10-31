DRC presidential election: Will Muzito go it alone?

There may have been little doubt that Adolphe Muzito would run for election, but on 20 October, when the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) validated his candidacy, any skepticism was pushed aside. But this is the easy part for the former prime minister.

