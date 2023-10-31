Lone Ranger

DRC presidential election: Will Muzito go it alone?

By The Africa Report

Posted on October 31, 2023 09:57

Former Congolese Prime Minister Adolphe Muzito Fumutshi pictured during a press conference of the Congolese parties forming the Lamuka Coalition, Saturday 23 March 2019 in Brussels. Presidential election took place December 30th 2018. (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / AFP)
As a presidential contender in the 20 December election, Adolphe Muzito is not ruling out the possibility of an alliance ‘with one or other of the candidates’. But will his heart lean towards Félix Tshisekedi or his opponents?

There may have been little doubt that Adolphe Muzito would run for election, but on 20 October, when the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) validated his candidacy, any skepticism was pushed aside. But this is the easy part for the former prime minister.

