Youthquake

Ghana: Youth violence amber warning for 2024 elections

By Jonas Nyabor

Posted on October 27, 2023 07:28

Ghana’s 2 biggest parties NDC and NPP have been building digital armies to disseminate their ideas online, attracting youth. (@TheXPatriots)
Despite a 2019 law banning party-affiliated vigilante groups, the energies of Ghana’s politically motivated youth can easily flip into violence.

As Ghana prepares to hold crucial elections in December 2024, the two leading political parties are centring their campaigns around their youth wings.

However recent incidents of violence involving party youth groups have left analysts concerned.

READ MORE Ghana: How far can #FixTheCountry youth movement go?

A lot is at stake in the upcoming polls – the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) is looking to make history by retaining power for a third consecutive four-year term, while the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is determined to recapture power with a former president as its flag bearer.

Simmering tension due to high unemployment and a lack of trust in law-enforcement agencies has increased the risk of violence and vigilantism by youth groups of the two political parties.

A double-edged sword

Earlier this month, 17 youths affiliated with the NPP were convicted and fined Gh¢2,400 ($203) for attacking the studios of Accra-based United

