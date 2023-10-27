buffalo soldiers

French hard-left leader accuses Rwanda of ‘expansionist aims’ in DRC

By AFP

Posted on October 27, 2023 15:58

Emmanuel Macron with Paul Kagame and Félix Tshisekedi, in New York, September 21, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron with Paul Kagame and Félix Tshisekedi, in New York, September 21, 2022. © Ludovic Marin / AFP

Jean-Luc Melenchon says Rwanda is backing M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, as renewed fighting displaces around 200,000 people.

French hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon on Thursday denounced the “expansionist aims” of Rwanda in eastern DRC, as renewed fighting flared up between rebels and pro-government armed groups.

“I wanted to reaffirm my fraternity with the Congolese people at a time when they are facing a challenge that is totally imported,” Melenchon said after a meeting with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.

“[It is time for the] condemnation of actions disrupting the democratic life of this country, since the resumption of military activities … is taking place at a time when the DRC is organising its presidential elections,” he said.

Elections are set to be held on 20 December; Tshisekedi is a candidate.

Independent UN experts, Kinshasa, Paris and Washington have accused Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led M23 rebel group, which has captured swathes of territory in eastern DRC since 2021.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has denied the accusation on many occasions.

M23 clashes

The conflict recently intensified around Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province, with clashes between M23, the Congolese army and groups of pro-government fighters.

Fighting has forced around 200,000 people to flee their homes since 1 October, according to the UN humanitarian agency.

Melenchon said the M23 rebel movement “articulated by neighbouring Rwanda”, reflected a “deliberate desire to disrupt … the functioning of democracy in the Congo” and challenge its “sovereignty”.

He added that he hoped for a return to a ceasefire and that “Rwanda abandons the expansionist aims that we have heard Kagame declare”.

Melenchon arrived in the DRC on Tuesday for a one-week visit after being invited by a university and accompanied by a delegation of three MPs from his France Unbowed party.

