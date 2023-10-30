shared value

MTN Nigeria to localise more spending as FX losses bite

By Tobi Tunji

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 30, 2023 12:58

Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria
Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria

MTN Nigeria is taking steps to localise more of its spending in anticipation of further foreign exchange losses in the second half of 2023.

The company, which estimates that around 40% of its operating costs are denominated in US dollars, is making concerted efforts to reduce its dollar liabilities, Karl Toriola, MTN Nigeria’s CEO, tells The Africa Report.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

© Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni speaks during a Reuters interview at his farm in Kisozi settlement of Gomba district, in the Central Region of Uganda, January 16, 2022. Picture taken January 16, 2022. REUTERS

'overestimate themselves'

Uganda’s Museveni defiant over removal from US trade pact The US said last week it was cutting Uganda as well as the Central African Republic (CAR), Gabon and Niger from the AGOA from January 2024.
The Nigerian government has issued a tax liability for Air France totalling $1.6m. (Photo: Christian Hartmann / REUTERS)

flying blue

Premium badgeEXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s tax authority in $1.6m battle with Air France Nigeria wants Air France pay a $1.6m corporate income tax bill, despite the French carrier insisting on a longstanding ‘double taxation agreement’.
A health worker prepares a malaria vaccination for a child at Yala Sub-County hospital, in Yala, Kenya, on October 7, 2021. World Health Organization (WHO) approved using the malaria vaccine, Mosquirix, on children between 5-month to 5-year old in sub-Saharan Africa and other parts with moderate to high malaria transmission after the malaria vaccine implementation programme (MVIP) in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi since 2019. (Photo by Brian Ongoro / AFP)

this might hurt

Premium badgeKenya’s devolved healthcare is in crisis Over-reliance on health sector revenues is pushing up costs as counties struggle to diversify income sources ten years into devolution.
Gas tanks near the Gulf of Suez, Egypt. (Photo: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters)

balancing the books

Premium badgeEgypt hopes to resume LNG exports hit by war in Gaza A resumption in the gas flow from Israel will allow Egypt to start exporting again, despite the squeeze on domestic power supplies.