Exxaro, Impala, Sibanye… South Africa goes on a copper hunt

By Nyasha Bhobo

Posted on October 30, 2023 14:36

Copper plates on a truck to South Africa Zambia. Biosphoto / David Pyke / Green Eye

Major players in South Africa are vying for copper mines across the continent, while local producers explore substantial unmined holdings at home.

South Africa’s bid to be the continent’s copper giant within the next 10 years is playing out as a two-pronged approach: outbidding rivals to buy copper mines across Africa, and deepening exploration at home – especially in the key Northern Cape province. 

