Zimbabwe: CCC reports surge in post-election violence in rural areas

By Farai Shawn Matiashe

Posted on November 1, 2023 08:29

Three months after the ZANU-PF’s contested election win, calm has not come to Zimbabwe. (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)
The opposition party says its members are increasingly subject to abductions, torture, arson and intimidation perpetrated by supporters of ZANU-PF.

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), is sounding the alarm over a series of violent attacks on its members, allegedly perpetrated by Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) supporters. It claims attacks have taken place in rural areas across Zimbabwe since the country’s disputed election in August.

According to CCC statistics seen by The Africa Report, nearly 100 people were victimised by known ZANU-PF supporters through abduction, torture, displacement, arson and intimidation between 24 August and 9 September.

The level of violence is escalating, says CCC official Senator Vongai Tome: “There is continuous torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment of CCC members,” she tells The Africa Report.  “Our members in the rural areas are suffering.”

Cruel punishment

On 23 August (election day) some villagers in Mutasa District, about 282km

