Togo’s Robert Dussey: ‘We need to advocate dialogue with everyone’

When Assimi Goïta, then an unknown colonel in Mali’s special forces, took over as head of the junta that overthrew Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (IBK) on 18 August, 2020, Togo’s foreign minister Robert Dussey was one of the first to contact him.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In