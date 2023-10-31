No peace, no progress: Why peace and security are essential for Africa’s development

The transformation of Africa’s economic outlook over recent years has been far-reaching.
The continent is often cited as a prospective engine of the global economy, and, by 2050, will constitute home to a quarter of the world’s young people, upon whose ingenuity and entrepreneurial energies every economy relies. These trends, among others, promise a bright future for Africa and promote growing confidence.
But celebrations of Africa’s newfound status would be premature.
Even as the world’s pre-eminent economic decision-makers convened in Marrakech for the World Bank meetings for the first time in 50 years from 9-15 October, an unfolding conflict in the Middle-East – with the capacity to spill into the wider region – threatened to compound the economic and supply-chain havoc wrought by the war in Ukraine, as well the effects of wars being waged between and among Africans.
History teaches
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In