hidden costs

No peace, no progress: Why peace and security are essential for Africa’s development

By Benedict Okey Oramah

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 31, 2023 12:34

Smoke and flames billow after Israeli forces struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City, 7 October, 2023. (REUTERS/Ashraf Amra)
Smoke and flames billow after Israeli forces struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City, 7 October, 2023. (REUTERS/Ashraf Amra)

For every penny spent on defence, one less is invested in the infrastructure and services that underpin development.

The transformation of Africa’s economic outlook over recent years has been far-reaching.

The continent is often cited as a prospective engine of the global economy, and, by 2050, will constitute home to a quarter of the world’s young people, upon whose ingenuity and entrepreneurial energies every economy relies. These trends, among others, promise a bright future for Africa and promote growing confidence.

But celebrations of Africa’s newfound status would be premature.

READ MORE Can the IMF and World Bank deliver cheaper money for Africa?

Even as the world’s pre-eminent economic decision-makers convened in Marrakech for the World Bank meetings for the first time in 50 years from 9-15 October, an unfolding conflict in the Middle-East – with the capacity to spill into the wider region – threatened to compound the economic and supply-chain havoc wrought by the war in Ukraine, as well the effects of wars being waged between and among Africans.

History teaches

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Opinion

An oil pump is seen in an oil exploration site in Bulisa district approximately 244km (152 miles) North-West of Kampala January 20, 2012. Uganda said on January 27, 2012 the proposed sale of stakes by UK-based explorer Tullow Oil in its fields in the east African country to France’s Total and China’s CNOOC had been delayed by disagreements over protective clauses. Picture taken January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

'minor miracle'

How hydrocarbon investments are turning around Uganda’s economy In Uganda, from the start of production and for next 25 years, the new oil and gas development will provide a $40bn boost to the country’s economy.
South African foreign minister Naledi Pandor at the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, 1 June, 2023. (Reuters/Nic Bothma)

economies over politics

In Southern Africa, mixed feelings about the plight of Palestine Arabs It is easy to appreciate why, in Southern Africa, attitudes of students, converts, veterans and sympathisers of what one can loosely term ‘liberation ...
© A view shows the remains of a Palestinian house destroyed in Israeli strikes in the central Gaza Strip October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa

devastating consequences

Israel-Palestine crisis: Why war could shake politics, economies in the region and beyond The prospect of regional turmoil and more economic damage threatens governments in North Africa and the rest of the continent.

royal welcome

Charles III in Kenya: A new king and unprecedented apologies? Days before a royal visit to Kenya, the UK’s King Charles III has been called upon by Kenyan media to ‘apologise’ for the ‘atrocities’ of the colonial...