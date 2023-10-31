No peace, no progress: Why peace and security are essential for Africa’s development

The transformation of Africa’s economic outlook over recent years has been far-reaching.

The continent is often cited as a prospective engine of the global economy, and, by 2050, will constitute home to a quarter of the world’s young people, upon whose ingenuity and entrepreneurial energies every economy relies. These trends, among others, promise a bright future for Africa and promote growing confidence.

But celebrations of Africa’s newfound status would be premature.

Even as the world’s pre-eminent economic decision-makers convened in Marrakech for the World Bank meetings for the first time in 50 years from 9-15 October, an unfolding conflict in the Middle-East – with the capacity to spill into the wider region – threatened to compound the economic and supply-chain havoc wrought by the war in Ukraine, as well the effects of wars being waged between and among Africans.

History teaches