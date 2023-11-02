regional repercussions

EAC–DRC: Regional force faces its biggest test yet

By Musinguzi Blanshe

Posted on November 2, 2023 16:51

Ugandan soldiers from the East African Community Regional Force on patrol in the eastern DRC. (Photo: Glody Murhabazi/AFP)
Ugandan soldiers from the East African Community Regional Force on patrol in the eastern DRC. (Photo: Glody Murhabazi/AFP)

Competing interests among the states that mandated the East African Community Regional Force complicate its task as fighting intensifies in eastern DRC.

The seven-nation East African Community (EAC), which completed the deployment of its regional force into eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in April, is facing its biggest challenge yet as fighting between a state-backed militia and rebel group M23 intensifies.

A Kenyan soldier was killed last week, while a convoy of Ugandan soldiers was attacked two weeks prior. The region has seen heavy clashes between the Wazalendo – a DRC state-backed militia – and M23 rebels in areas of Kibumba, 20 kilometres from Goma (the capital of North Kivu province).

A fruitless operation?

It has been nearly a year since Kenyan forces arrived in Goma, marking the first official deployment of the East Africa Community Regional Force (EACRF). Soon thereafter, Uganda, South Sudan and Burundi followed suit.

The force – a first of its kind from the EAC, which was eager to help its newest member, the DRC ­–

