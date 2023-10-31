Rogues’ gallery

US strips four more countries of AGOA trade benefits

By Julian Pecquet, in Washington

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 31, 2023 09:01

US President Joe Biden attending the 2022 US-Africa Leaders Summit.(REUTERS/Ken Cedeno)

Uganda, Niger, Gabon and the Central African Republic join a growing number of African countries to lose duty-free access to the United States market.

President Joe Biden informed Congress on 30 October that four more African countries would lose their duty-free access to the vast US market in 2024 after failing to qualify for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

The announcement regarding Gabon, Niger, Uganda and the Central African Republic (CAR) comes on the eve of the annual AGOA forum in Johannesburg. Trade ministers from across the continent are meeting from 2 November to 4 November to press for a rapid renewal of the programme past 2025.

Gabon and Niger are being suspended following military coups earlier this year, while the CAR and Uganda are accused of human rights violations.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Container ships wait during a 21-day nationwide Covid lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa, April 17, 2020. Some investors are betting that new logistics corridors in southern Africa are a better bet. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Small is Beautiful

Premium badgeAfrica venture capital comes of age as higher ticket sizes attract private equity Private-equity managers in Africa are shifting their sights to smaller venture-capital investments in overlooked markets.
The trade embargo on Niger, which includes essential goods, will quickly affect the population. (Tagaza Djibo for JA/TAR)

Coup aftermath

Niger’s economy in tatters after toppling of president Mohamed Bazoum The military regime announced at the start of the month a 40% cut in the 2023 budget due to ‘heavy sanctions’
Copper plates on a truck to South Africa Zambia. Biosphoto / David Pyke / Green Eye

mad scramble

Premium badgeExxaro, Impala, Sibanye… South Africa goes on a copper hunt Major players in South Africa are vying for copper mines across the continent, while local producers explore substantial unmined holdings at home.
KPRL petroleum storage tanks may be repurposed for biofuel. (REUTERS/Joseph Okanga)

More clean energy

Premium badgeKenya oil refinery eyes biofuel production to revive KPRL With biofuel, Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited (KPRL) will have a chance to remain relevant amid an uptick in fuel prices and a growing shift to ren...