US strips four more countries of AGOA trade benefits

President Joe Biden informed Congress on 30 October that four more African countries would lose their duty-free access to the vast US market in 2024 after failing to qualify for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

The announcement regarding Gabon, Niger, Uganda and the Central African Republic (CAR) comes on the eve of the annual AGOA forum in Johannesburg. Trade ministers from across the continent are meeting from 2 November to 4 November to press for a rapid renewal of the programme past 2025.

Gabon and Niger are being suspended following military coups earlier this year, while the CAR and Uganda are accused of human rights violations.