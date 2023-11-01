Fortuna Silver Mines sticks with Burkina Faso, wants more West Africa projects

Canadian miner Fortuna Silver Mines is interested in further gold projects in West Africa after entering Senegal with the purchase of Chesser Resources, CEO Jorge Alberto Ganoza tells The Africa Report.

