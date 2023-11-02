Ghana: No clean slate for banking sector after Ato Essien jail term

William Ato Essien, convicted of money laundering and stealing ¢90m ($7.6m) belonging to his defunct Capital Bank, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, a recent ruling that might not be enough to address Ghana’s lingering banking sector challenges.

