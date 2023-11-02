Tip of iceberg

Ghana: No clean slate for banking sector after Ato Essien jail term

By Jonas Nyabor

Posted on November 2, 2023 16:00

The Ghanaian cedi has been awarded the ‘title’ of the continent’s worst performing currency in 2022. © Adobe Stock
The fallout from Ato Essien’s misdeeds underscores a critical need for robust regulatory measures and vigilant oversight to protect the interests of depositors and maintain stability within the financial sector.

William Ato Essien, convicted of money laundering and stealing ¢90m ($7.6m) belonging to his defunct Capital Bank, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, a recent ruling that might not be enough to address Ghana’s lingering banking sector challenges.

