More regrets

UK’s King Charles unlikely to succumb to apology calls during Kenya visit

By Victor Abuso

Posted on October 31, 2023 12:54

Britain’s King Charles poses with secondary school students at Eastlands Library, Nairobi, 31 October, 2023. (REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)
Britain’s King Charles poses with secondary school students at Eastlands Library, Nairobi, 31 October, 2023. (REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)

British King Charles III, at best, might reiterate regrets over his country’s atrocities during the colonial era, a history professor says.

The historic four-day visit of British King Charles III to Kenya, a close African ally to the UK, has elicited mixed reactions from human rights activists and the public, with calls for an apology for his country’s colonial past making the rounds.

But Charles is not expected to bow to such pressure, observers say.

READ MORE Kenya at 60: A political coming of age

Rights groups are also calling on the King to compensate Kenyans for atrocities committed during the colonial rule between 1895 to 1963.

Among these groups is the Kenya Human Rights Commission, a prominent non-governmental organisation that has demanded King Charles use his visit to Kenya, which started on Tuesday, to make an “unequivocal public apology”.

“We want the King to issue an unconditional apology for the brutal treatment of Kenyans during the colonial period,” said Davis Malombe, head of the Kenya Human Rights Commission, right before the King’s arrival in Nairobi.

READ MORE Kenya at 60: Key moments in history

The Kenya Human Rights Commission is calling for financial reparation to all the victims who were tortured during the entire colonial era.

According to historical records, more than 10,000 people were killed and thousands arrested and detained without trial in camps. There are also reports of executions, torture and vicious beatings during that time.

Samoei’s skull

Meanwhile, elders of the Nandi tribe, from the Rift Valley region, are also calling on the British government to return the skull of their supreme leader Koitalel Arap Samoei.

Samoei was killed in 1905, during a peace truce between the Nandi people and the British security forces and his skull is believed to be in a museum in the UK.

He is recognised in Kenya as a national hero, after leading a rebellion against colonial invasion of the land of the Nandi people.

READ MORE Almost two decades later, Kenya revives quest for national dress

The Maasai Elders have also petitioned the British monarch, decrying agreements between Kenya and Tanzania Maasai Elders and the British government.

They say the agreement led to the loss of their land and a disruption of their traditional way of life, leading to the disintegration of their cultural heritage.

“We want redress of all wrongs that were committed and caused pain in our community,” said Naomi Kipuri, one of the Maasai Elders, in a joint petition to the King.

Mau Mau freedom fighters went to a London court in recent years seeking compensation for torture, rape and wrongful detention, which led to deal between them and the British authorities, which agreed to compensate more than 5,000 people with nearly £20m ($24m).

Regrets might be reiterated

Macharia Munene, a professor of history and international relations at United States International University-Africa, based in Nairobi, tells The Africa Report that King’s visit to Kenya, despite a dark history during the colonial days, is a testament to the strong diplomatic and economic ties between Nairobi and London.

“Visiting Kenya, shows that its number one Commonwealth partner and the country has a soft spot for the royal family,” he says, citing the fact that King Charles’s mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, learned of the death of her father, King George VI, while she was in Kenya in 1952. His death propelled her to a 70-year reign.

READ MORE Charles III in Kenya: A new king and unprecedented apologies?

However, Munene says he does not see King Charles apologising for the wrong-doings committed during the colonial period.

“He will not bow to pressure to apologise. That will show that colonialism was a bad thing in Kenya,” he says. The King, in the best-case scenario,  could express regrets, Munene adds.

In 2013, the then foreign secretary William Hague said the UK regretted the pain caused to Kenyans during the colonial period.

Different expectations

Anthony Aroshee, a resident of the coastal city of Mombasa, is excited that the King is visiting his city. “I’m glad that he chose Kenya and Mombasa. I hope the UK will invest more here to create jobs for the youths,” he tells The Africa Report.

Conversely Mwangi Karanja, who owns a building hardware store in Nakuru City, west of Nairobi, says he does not expect Kenya to benefit from King Charles’s visit.

“I don’t expect anything from his visit. It’s all about the British interests,” he says.

READ MORE Kenya: Is Raila preparing his ally Kalonzo for 2027 polls?

Carol Mutai, who sells second-hand clothes in a small shop in downtown Nairobi, describes King Charles’ visit as a “blessing”. “It has rained since morning, it means his visit will come with investments and more tourists will visit our country,” she says.

King Charles, accompanied by Queen Camilla, will meet entrepreneurs and youths in Nairobi, and lay a wreath at the historic Uhuru Gardens where Kenya declared its independence in 1963. He will conclude his trip by visiting Mombasa.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Politics

Al Jazeera Arabic newsroom in Doha, May 11, 2022

switched on

Al Jazeera makes a comeback in Israel-Hamas War Al Jazeera makes a strong comeback covering the Israel-Hamas war, while facing criticism and restrictions from Israel and the US.
Former Congolese Prime Minister Adolphe Muzito Fumutshi pictured during a press conference of the Congolese parties forming the Lamuka Coalition, Saturday 23 March 2019 in Brussels. Presidential election took place December 30th 2018. (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / AFP)

Lone Ranger

Premium badgeDRC presidential election: Will Muzito go it alone? As a presidential contender in the 20 December election, Adolphe Muzito is not ruling out the possibility of an alliance ‘with one or other of the can...
US President Joe Biden attending the 2022 US-Africa Leaders Summit.(REUTERS/Ken Cedeno)

Rogues’ gallery

Premium badgeUS strips four more countries of AGOA trade benefits Uganda, Niger, Gabon and the Central African Republic join a growing number of African countries to lose duty-free access to the United States market.
The trade embargo on Niger, which includes essential goods, will quickly affect the population. (Tagaza Djibo for JA/TAR)

Coup aftermath

Niger’s economy in tatters after toppling of president Mohamed Bazoum The military regime announced at the start of the month a 40% cut in the 2023 budget due to ‘heavy sanctions’