UK’s King Charles unlikely to succumb to apology calls during Kenya visit

The historic four-day visit of British King Charles III to Kenya, a close African ally to the UK, has elicited mixed reactions from human rights activists and the public, with calls for an apology for his country’s colonial past making the rounds.

But Charles is not expected to bow to such pressure, observers say.

Africa Insights Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners

Rights groups are also calling on the King to compensate Kenyans for atrocities committed during the colonial rule between 1895 to 1963.

Among these groups is the Kenya Human Rights Commission, a prominent non-governmental organisation that has demanded King Charles use his visit to Kenya, which started on Tuesday, to make an “unequivocal public apology”.

“We want the King to issue an unconditional apology for the brutal treatment of Kenyans during the colonial period,” said Davis Malombe, head of the Kenya Human Rights Commission, right before the King’s arrival in Nairobi.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission is calling for financial reparation to all the victims who were tortured during the entire colonial era.

According to historical records, more than 10,000 people were killed and thousands arrested and detained without trial in camps. There are also reports of executions, torture and vicious beatings during that time.

Samoei’s skull

Africa Insights Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners

Meanwhile, elders of the Nandi tribe, from the Rift Valley region, are also calling on the British government to return the skull of their supreme leader Koitalel Arap Samoei.

Samoei was killed in 1905, during a peace truce between the Nandi people and the British security forces and his skull is believed to be in a museum in the UK.

He is recognised in Kenya as a national hero, after leading a rebellion against colonial invasion of the land of the Nandi people.

The Maasai Elders have also petitioned the British monarch, decrying agreements between Kenya and Tanzania Maasai Elders and the British government.

They say the agreement led to the loss of their land and a disruption of their traditional way of life, leading to the disintegration of their cultural heritage.

“We want redress of all wrongs that were committed and caused pain in our community,” said Naomi Kipuri, one of the Maasai Elders, in a joint petition to the King.

Mau Mau freedom fighters went to a London court in recent years seeking compensation for torture, rape and wrongful detention, which led to deal between them and the British authorities, which agreed to compensate more than 5,000 people with nearly £20m ($24m).

Regrets might be reiterated

Macharia Munene, a professor of history and international relations at United States International University-Africa, based in Nairobi, tells The Africa Report that King’s visit to Kenya, despite a dark history during the colonial days, is a testament to the strong diplomatic and economic ties between Nairobi and London.

“Visiting Kenya, shows that its number one Commonwealth partner and the country has a soft spot for the royal family,” he says, citing the fact that King Charles’s mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, learned of the death of her father, King George VI, while she was in Kenya in 1952. His death propelled her to a 70-year reign.

However, Munene says he does not see King Charles apologising for the wrong-doings committed during the colonial period.

“He will not bow to pressure to apologise. That will show that colonialism was a bad thing in Kenya,” he says. The King, in the best-case scenario, could express regrets, Munene adds.

In 2013, the then foreign secretary William Hague said the UK regretted the pain caused to Kenyans during the colonial period.

Different expectations

Anthony Aroshee, a resident of the coastal city of Mombasa, is excited that the King is visiting his city. “I’m glad that he chose Kenya and Mombasa. I hope the UK will invest more here to create jobs for the youths,” he tells The Africa Report.

Conversely Mwangi Karanja, who owns a building hardware store in Nakuru City, west of Nairobi, says he does not expect Kenya to benefit from King Charles’s visit.

“I don’t expect anything from his visit. It’s all about the British interests,” he says.

Carol Mutai, who sells second-hand clothes in a small shop in downtown Nairobi, describes King Charles’ visit as a “blessing”. “It has rained since morning, it means his visit will come with investments and more tourists will visit our country,” she says.

King Charles, accompanied by Queen Camilla, will meet entrepreneurs and youths in Nairobi, and lay a wreath at the historic Uhuru Gardens where Kenya declared its independence in 1963. He will conclude his trip by visiting Mombasa.