Mozambique’s ‘hidden debt’ trial: Privinvest ‘does not pay bribes’

“Whenever you ask a question, the answer is no: I haven’t seen this document.” Iskandar Safa’s rejoinder perfectly sums up his approach to cross-examination.

During his testimony on 25 and 26 October before the High Court of Justice in London, in a civil trial which began on 17 October, the Franco-Lebanese businessman repeatedly denied all knowledge of the documents related to Mozambique’s ‘hidden debt’ scandal.