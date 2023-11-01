see no evil

Mozambique’s ‘hidden debt’ trial: Privinvest ‘does not pay bribes’

By Olivier Holmey

Iskandar Safa, CEO of Privinvest Group, in his office in Paris on 22 October. (Photo: Christian Böhmer/dpa (Photo Christian Böhmer/ DPA via AFP)
Iskandar Safa, the shipping magnate at the centre of a $2bn corruption scandal in Mozambique, evaded almost every question during cross-examination at a trial in London, in which the state is claiming more than $3bn in damages.

“Whenever you ask a question, the answer is no: I haven’t seen this document.” Iskandar Safa’s rejoinder perfectly sums up his approach to cross-examination.

During his testimony on 25 and 26 October before the High Court of Justice in London, in a civil trial which began on 17 October, the Franco-Lebanese businessman repeatedly denied all knowledge of the documents related to Mozambique’s ‘hidden debt’ scandal.

