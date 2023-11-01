Dark horse?

Ghana: How Agyapong seeks to close gap with Bawumia through Ashanti Region

By Jonas Nyabor

Posted on November 1, 2023 11:01

Kennedy Agyapong (photo: twitter)
Kennedy Agyapong (photo: twitter)

Kennedy Agyapong is betting on his influence in the Ashanti Region to beat off competition from Mahamudu Bawumia, the shoo-in for the NPP’s flagbearer election on Saturday.

Posing the biggest threat to Mahamudu Bawumia’s chances of becoming the 2024 flagbearer of the NPP, Kennedy Agyapong has intensified his campaign in the Ashanti Region, a political stronghold that plays a pivotal role in determining the party’s leadership.

