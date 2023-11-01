Ghana: How Agyapong seeks to close gap with Bawumia through Ashanti Region

Posing the biggest threat to Mahamudu Bawumia’s chances of becoming the 2024 flagbearer of the NPP, Kennedy Agyapong has intensified his campaign in the Ashanti Region, a political stronghold that plays a pivotal role in determining the party’s leadership.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In