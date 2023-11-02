US launches investment network to engage private sector in Africa minerals strategy

The US government on Wednesday launched a new public-private partnership to try to enrol the corporate sector in its competition with China for control over strategic minerals in Africa and beyond.

The State Department is partnering with the non-profit SAFE to create the Minerals Investment Network for Vital Energy Security and Transition, or MINVEST.

The goal is to engage the US business sector in government efforts to secure the resources needed for the green energy revolution from friendly nations, said under secretary of state for economic growth, energy, and the environment Jose Fernandez.

“Why are we doing this?” Fernandez asked at a signing ceremony with SAFE founder and president Robbie Diamond. “We have a need. And the need is very clear: In order for us to reach our clean energy goals by 2050, we’re going to need exponentially more critical minerals than we have now.”