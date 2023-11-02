open door

US launches investment network to engage private sector in Africa minerals strategy

By Julian Pecquet, in Washington

Posted on November 2, 2023 11:44

US assistant secretary for energy resources Geoffrey Pyatt speaks at the MINVEST launch in Washington DC, 1 November 2023. (Photo: State Department)
US assistant secretary for energy resources Geoffrey Pyatt speaks at the MINVEST launch in Washington DC, 1 November 2023. (Photo: State Department)

The public-private partnership is the latest US initiative to try to reverse China’s dominance over the building blocks of the green energy revolution.

The US government on Wednesday launched a new public-private partnership to try to enrol the corporate sector in its competition with China for control over strategic minerals in Africa and beyond.

The State Department is partnering with the non-profit SAFE to create the Minerals Investment Network for Vital Energy Security and Transition, or MINVEST.

The goal is to engage the US business sector in government efforts to secure the resources needed for the green energy revolution from friendly nations, said under secretary of state for economic growth, energy, and the environment Jose Fernandez.

“Why are we doing this?” Fernandez asked at a signing ceremony with SAFE founder and president Robbie Diamond. “We have a need. And the need is very clear: In order for us to reach our clean energy goals by 2050, we’re going to need exponentially more critical minerals than we have now.”

