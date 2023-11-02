MTN Nigeria’s new $48m tax fight may require more negotiations

A tax tribunal in Lagos ruled on 20 October that MTN Nigeria’s failure to remit $48m value-added tax to the country’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) was unlawful, in the latest tug-of-war between Nigerian authorities and the telecom giant that might see the latter push for an out-of-court settlement.

