In the highly anticipated race for the NPP presidential ticket, Kennedy Agyapong’s entry sparked controversy among party members. As he goes head-to-head with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the question on everyone’s mind is: who will emerge victorious this weekend and become the chosen successor to President Nana Akufo-Addo?
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In