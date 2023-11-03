In the highly anticipated race for the NPP presidential ticket, Kennedy Agyapong’s entry sparked controversy among party members. As he goes head-to-head with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the question on everyone’s mind is: who will emerge victorious this weekend and become the chosen successor to President Nana Akufo-Addo?

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In