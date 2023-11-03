dirty laundry

Ghana: Agyapong and Bawumia campaigns trade insults before presidential ticket poll

By The Africa Report

Posted on November 3, 2023 03:55

Ghana’s Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia hopes to ‘break the eight’. (AFP/Nipah Dennis)
Ghana’s Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia hopes to ‘break the eight’. (AFP/Nipah Dennis)

Ghana’s governing New Patriotic Party is set to choose its presidential candidate on Saturday, in a campaign that has seen explosive accusations.

In the highly anticipated race for the NPP presidential ticket, Kennedy Agyapong’s entry sparked controversy among party members. As he goes head-to-head with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the question on everyone’s mind is: who will emerge victorious this weekend and become the chosen successor to President Nana Akufo-Addo?

