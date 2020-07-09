Côte d’Ivoire: Sudden death of Prime Minister Coulibaly

Je rends hommage à mon jeune frère, mon fils, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, qui a été, pendant trente ans, mon plus proche collaborateur. pic.twitter.com/M0gk0kPU0W
— Alassane Ouattara (@AOuattara_PRCI) July 8, 2020
Malawi’s Chakwera: Remarkable victory, but now the hard work
Lazarus Chakwera’s victory as the new president of Malawi represents a remarkable reversal of fortunes for Peter Mutharika, who almost a year ago was declared the winner in national polls. But the decision was annulled by the country’s judges, and a date for a new election set.