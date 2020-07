Talking Africa Podcast

The number of COVID-19 infections across Africa surpassed half a million on 8 July said the World Health Organization, as it flagged growing concern of countries in the continent experiencing a sharp rise in cases.

In less than five months, the virus has killed 11,959, already surpassing the 11,308 lives taken from Ebola during the outbreak in West Africa between 2014 and 2016.

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO director for Africa, raised the alarm bells when she added: “With more than a third of countries in Africa doubling their cases over the past month, the threat of COVID-19 overwhelming fragile health systems on the continent is escalating.”

To further understand the situation across the continent, Dr. Moeti joins us this week on the Talking Africa podcast.

