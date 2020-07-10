DFC: Trump’s ‘weapon’ to thwart Chinese influence across Africa

Sasol Africa assets to aid debt stability path
Sasol looks set to reach its target of raising $2bn via an accelerated asset disposal programme that will result in a rebalancing of its remaining Africa portfolio.
By Joël Té-Léssia Assoko
Posted on Friday, 10 July 2020 18:25
The new US institution seeks to thwart China’s hegemony in developing countries, particularly in those on the continent.
After many months spent “warning” governments about the dangers of Beijing’s “non-transparent” development financing, the Trump administration launched the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in January 2020.
READ MORE US-China tension creates opportunities Africa must seize
This institution consolidates the work previously carried out by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), with a more than doubled investment cap of $60bn.
Decidedly geared towards the private sector, and well aware of the imperative that its transactions reflect positively on the United States, DFC is headed by Adam S. Boehler, an expert in healthcare investment.
READ MORE US Africa – a dynamic partnership
Since he took office, the US agency has injected $25m into a fund managed by SPE Capital, a private equity firm with offices in Tunis and Casablanca, and $30m into AfricInvest’s new pan-African fund.
DFC granted a $100m loan to the US-based Global Access Fund to finance water and sanitation projects in 10 countries in the south, in addition to Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda. Since February, Boehler has also been serving as executive chairman of Prosper Africa, an initiative launched in 2018 to enhance “opportunities to do business in Africa – benefiting companies, investors, and workers both in Africa and the United States”.
Algeria has initiated an investigation into Sonatrach’s acquisition of the Augusta refinery in Italy. What’s more, one of the Algerian state-owned energy firm’s subsidiaries has found itself in the crosshairs of a Lebanese court.
After a profitable 2019 for the Norway based Chinese-backed OPay, the company has announced that several of its subsidiaries will be exiting Nigeria or temporarily stopping operations. In 2018, Chinese investors backed the startup with $180 million to take over the mobile money space in Nigeria.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.