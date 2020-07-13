Burundi: It’s time to release human rights defender Germain Rukuki

Rebuilding resilient agri-food value chains fit for a post-COVID world
Policymakers are no exception, for whom the pandemics' uncontrollable nature has placed them in a difficult situation; the choice between the health of the nation and the economy. The impact of the lockdown has affected the supply and demand on a global scale not seen in our lifetime resulting in our first global depression. The effect will inevitably lead to an increase in inequalities and poverty, and the world may record its first increase in poverty since 1998.