Côte d’Ivoire: Vice-President Duncan resigns, days after PM’s death

Important in dissecting Duncan's resignation as Cote d'Ivoire's VP is that tensions between him and Ouattara were high before Coulibaly's death. There were rumours the fallout began when Ouattara overlooked both his VP and Marcel Amon Tanoh in favour of Coulibaly as his successor
Côte d’Ivoire’s RHDP party seeks new candidate after Coulibaly’s death
The death of Amadou Gon Coulibaly on 8 July has left the Ivorian political party Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (Rassemblement des houphouëtistes pour la démocratie et la paix – RHDP) without a candidate for the presidential election. Who can fill in his shoes?