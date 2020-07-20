A grassroots response to the Sahel crisis

Why the US campaign against Huawei will fail in Africa
The United States has been trying for years to discourage countries from using network equipment from Chinese company Huawei.
The crisis in the Sahel is worsening. The increasing violence is forcing many people to flee. The closure of thousands of schools has deprived hundreds of thousands of children of their right to education.
In response, a group of civil society actors from the Sahel, with backing from across the continent and across the globe, have launched the “People’s Coalition for the Sahel.”
We republish here their manifesto:
The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the weaknesses of the region’s governance and health systems. It has also further revealed the complex causes of violence and insecurity that has led to severe human rights violations, atrocities, and dire humanitarian need across the region.
International collaboration among states is essential to address the complexities of the crisis in the Sahel.
We welcome the efforts made by various actors to better protect and respond to the needs of populations and to build an inclusive peace. We take note in this regard of the establishment of the International Coalition for the Sahel.
These efforts must be carried out in consultation with the affected populations and in collaboration with local and regional civil society actors, in particular, organisations working in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, the three countries affected by the crisis in central Sahel.
Military means have not so far made it possible to ensure the protection of all populations without discrimination and have even led to numerous abuses against civilians. Military means alone do not provide a solution to the conflicts in the central Sahel.
States must be able to analyse the situations that lead people to join armed groups. States should look at how conflicts tear communities apart and what needs to be done to address the root causes that create mistrust between people and their governments.
That is why we, Sahelian civil society actors, with the support of African and international civil society partners, announce the launch of a “People’s Coalition for the Sahel.” Our objective is to help promote the priorities – the “People’s Pillars” – that we believe should guide any response to the crisis in our region.
Our coalition is an informal and inclusive collective framework. We aim to engage with political leaders, policymakers, and other critical stakeholders in the Sahel countries, such as military and security forces, as well as governments outside the region that are part of the International Coalition. We aim to elevate the voices and expertise of people and civil society organisations as constructive partners. We do this in the belief this will enable a more effective response to the human security challenges facing people in the Sahel today, to uphold their human rights and address the underlying injustices that fuel the crisis.
The People’s Coalition for the Sahel urges states to shape their interventions towards the Sahel around the following “people’s pillars.” In the coming months, we commit to assessing the impact of the response to the crisis in the Sahel against these pillars, after having established a set of benchmarks for each of the four priorities.
Primary signatory organisations from the Sahel and West Africa:
International NGOs supporting the Peoples’ Coalition for the Sahel:
If you are interested to contact any of the signatory or supporting organisations, or if you want to learn more about this statement, please email SahelCoalitionCitoyenne@gmail.com
East Africa’s sleeping giant is finally awakening. Right in the middle of the global Coronavirus pandemic, Tanzania has provided a rare piece of good news — on 1 July 2020, the country achieved its middle-income vision five years ahead of schedule.
