Côte d’Ivoire: Hamed Bakayoko likely to replace PM Coulibaly

Morocco steps in to guide peace talks in Mali
Rabat has discreetly led a mediation between the Malian imam Mahmoud Dicko and President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.
By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Monday, 20 July 2020 12:54
The Ivorian head of state is preparing to unveil, in the coming days, the name of his next Prime Minister, who will likely be Hamed Bakayoko rather than Patrick Achi.
According to our sources, President Alassane Ouattara is leaning towards Hamed Bakayoko rather than Patrick Achi, currently the secretary general of the presidency. The defence minister, who had effectively acted as interim prime minister for Amadou Gon Coulibaly (AGC) since May, after being hospitalised in France, was considered to be the legitimate choice for prime minister.
READ MORE Côte d’Ivoire: Why Prime Minister Coulibaly is at hospital in France
However, after the death of Prime Minister Gon Coulibaly on 8 July, followed by the resignation of the vice-president, Daniel Kablan Duncan, soon after, the Ivorian head of state is not yet ready to offend his close collaborator.
READ MORE Côte d’Ivoire: Vice-President Duncan resigns, days after PM’s death
According to our information, Alassane Ouattara plans to keep Patrick Achi in his post, but with expanded responsibilities, since Daniel Kablan Duncan will not be replaced in the immediate future. He would therefore become a powerful secretary general of the presidency, as was the AGC (from 2012 to 2017), before the creation of the post of vice-president.
The Congolese head of state, Félix Tshisekedi, has carried out a large but cautious reshuffle within the army. While the highly controversial General John Numbi has been sidelined, other officers under sanctions have been returned to senior positions.
After the death of his Prime Minister and designated successor, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the Ivorian president has finally resolved to seek a third term. This is the story behind a turnaround that promises to have far-reaching consequences.
I was one of the thousands who watched Nelson Mandela, the South African liberation struggle hero, leave prison on 11 February 1990, and then mount the podium in front of Cape Town’s City Hall, expressing the hope that the apartheid government would agree to negotiations so that there might no longer be the need for armed struggle against apartheid to continue.
