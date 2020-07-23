DRC: The case of General John Numbi is dividing the presidency

We welcome that U.S.-sanctioned General John Numbi is no longer in his post. The United States supports President Tshisekedi’s commitment to improving human rights and professionalizing the Congolese armed forces.
— Tibor Nagy (@AsstSecStateAF) July 17, 2020
Côte d’Ivoire: Ouattara’s bid for 3rd term opens up a can of worms
The death of Ivorian Prime Minister Gon Coulibaly and subsequent resignation of Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan, reportedly on personal grounds, have added heat to the contestations over the presidential elections planned for October this year.