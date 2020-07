globalisation and glocalisation

Co-Founder and Team Lead at Kominity Digital; a Lagos-based ICT firm with interest in Africa's human capacity development.

Promoters of private higher education in Africa are emphasising the need to widen access, globalise higher education and equip graduates with 21st-century employability skills.

While these are necessary and noble initiatives, these institutions – especially universities – are uniquely positioned to do more through a new approach to academia collaboration for relevant research, innovation and “glocalisation”.

Though higher education in Africa is the second-fastest-growing region with more than 12 million students currently enrolled – fewer than 10% of 18 to 23 year-olds (mostly from more affluent backgrounds) were enrolled as of 2014.

In addition to the potential of tapping into these markets, there must be a focus on the need to equip students with employable skills and prepare them for the global job markets.

Universities backed by investors in private higher education are in a unique position to do more.

New approach to industry-academia collaboration across Africa

Publicly funded universities in sub-Saharan Africa have for several years attempted to drive industry-academia collaboration with a top-down approach.

Often cited for this approach is the triple helix model of innovation, making governments a crucial player in industry-academia interaction. Grappling with several challenges, namely underfunding, not much has been achieved in research and innovation in comparison to their global counterparts who have a more direct relationship with the industry.

In addition to globalisation, glocalisation is needed in Africa’s higher education to train talents who can “think globally and act locally”.

African universities are – by a wide margin – underfunded in comparison to their counterparts in the UK and the US, which can conduct resource intensive research in science and technology. Besieging the continent are a lot of socio-economic challenges that could benefit from quality research in social science and support by applying proven innovations in science and technology.

Daily newsletter: join our 100 000 subscribers! Each day, get the essential: 5 things you need to know Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

Yet, a majority of universities in sub-Saharan Africa are geographically and operationally isolated from the industry.

Private universities backed by industry entities with portfolio companies and industry relationships have an opportunity to change this narrative.

Honoris United Universities is backed by the Actis group, which currently has 70 portfolio companies, with a significant presence across Africa. Its recent acquisition of Abuja-based Nile University of Nigeria in 2020 expanded its footprints from north, central and southern Africa to the Western coast.

The ADvTECH Group, which claims to be Africa’s leading private education provider, also has a portfolio of resourcing companies.

Opportunities at hand

Beyond the wide talent pool that a network of institutions offers these companies, is an opportunity for industry-academia collaboration from which the continent’s human capital can reap enormous benefits.

For this to be feasible, it must offer more than a “doing-good” sentiment. Decision-makers in these companies must view the higher education industry as a source of ideas and innovation for their portfolios.

The article continues below Free download Get your free PDF: Top 500 african companies 2019 Your guide to Africa's leading corporates Complete the form for your free download of The Africa Report’s 2019 Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 500 companies from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form. Email Address * Full Name * Country * Industry * Position * Get information from Jeune Afrique Media Group: subscription deals, special offers… By downloading this PDF you agree to subscribe to The Africa Report Daily newsletter SUCCESS ERROR

Let’s explore a possible scenario: a portfolio company is operating in an industry with a high rate of entry-level jobs. Though the company plans to reduce cost and time spent in a constant stream of staff exits and hiring, the only available are assumptions based on a high turnover rate without data to plan strategic interventions.

Universities in the network of their investors can be engaged to apply the academic rigour of social science research to analyse the industry better and propose possible solutions.

This not only gives the company a competitive advantage whereby faculty members and students gain exposure to real industry problems on which they conduct research and build critical thinking skills. It also exposes students to the realities of the industry as a solutions-provider, going beyond the scope of a simple internship.

This opportunity is not limited to institutions backed by financing or holding companies; others led by industry veterans can leverage the industry relationship of their leaders and faculty members.

Research and innovation: necessity for relevance

The inability of privately backed universities to deepen their capacity for innovation and research questions their legitimacy as universities for the future. There have even been allegations of some new universities commoditizing the conferment of first degrees.

Research and innovation’s contribution to university rankings would become more important in defining the competitive landscape for private higher institutions. As more countries in Asia and Europe target African students with “study abroad” offers at a cost lower than American, British or Canadian institutions, the pool of options for these students is expected to widen, and university rankings may play a significant role in attracting the brightest ones.

Beyond the competitive advantage offered in rankings, research and innovation can contribute to defining their legacies on the long-term.

For success in leveraging their unique relationship with the industry for research and innovation, there is a need for a faculty that combines relevant industry experience and academic rigour for teaching and research.

For many private higher institutions, there has been growing emphasis on the former due to their focus on employability. There must be a need for faculty members to add to their industry experience and can benefit from assistance offered to students and faculty members by supporting offices for industry-academia collaboration.

The need for ‘glocalization’

Though there has been an emphasis on globalisation of jobs as companies vie for talents as expressed by Fred Swaniker of ALU, the continent first and foremost must provide businesses a market.

LISTEN “Development is about human capital” – Fred Swaniker

This view has been further strengthened by the promises of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

READ MORE Coronavirus: Africa needs AfCFTA to transform its economies

To unlock this opportunity, companies need access to global talent who have a global view but local roots – both for multinationals looking to enter African markets and African companies looking to go global.

Yusuf Karodia of Honoris United Universities, reiterates this point by stating how Africa’s globalised workforce needs strong local roots and students with a “well-equipped mindset in both a local and global context”.

READ MORE Africa’s globalised workforce needs strong local roots

In addition to globalisation, glocalisation is needed in Africa’s higher education to train talents who can “think globally and act locally”.

Bottom line

African talents may individually benefit from the global job market.

Still, Africa’s problems remain the responsibility of Africans and contributing solutions to these problems provides immense opportunities for capacity building and rewards for home-grown talents – whom Africa’s private higher institutions are uniquely well-positioned as to equip.