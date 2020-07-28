Somalia: Ahead of polls, parliament votes Prime Minister Khaire out

Waxaan dalkeyga iyo dadkeyga ugu adeegayay daacadnimo iyo hufnaan anigoo aaminsan inay aheyd waajib dalkeyga iga saaran pic.twitter.com/kQfTDeo0Ss
— Hassan Ali Khaire (@HassanAKhaire) July 25, 2020
Mali: ‘Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta is still my brother’, says Mahmoud Dicko
Malian imam Mahmoud Dicko, the leading figure of the disparate alliance calling for the resignation of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, spoke with The Africa Report / Jeune Afrique about the failure of ECOWAS’ mediation mission and Dicko’s relations with the Malian president.