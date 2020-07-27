Africa must use AfCFTA delay to get everyone on board – Ecobank

South Africa: PPC hails lack of cheap imports for surge in cement sales
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 27 July 2020 17:26
The delay in the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) creates an opportunity to extend the market being created, Alain Nkontchou, the new board chairman of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), tells The Africa Report.
Twenty African countries including Nigeria, which has the continent’s largest GDP, have yet to ratify the treaty, originally planned to come into force in July. A possible start date of January 2021 is now being targeted.
Nkontchou argues that the extra time needs to be put to good use. The additional market size captured is more important than the number of countries which sign up, he said. “It’s worth waiting to get the countries with the GDP on board. It gives more credibility and market size.”
The pandemic has shown that “reliance on a single supply chain is clearly undesirable,” he says. Diversified chains are needed, both to ensure security of supply, and to increase competition. Implementing the agreement would reduce the cost of doing business, a consideration which should be “at the core of the political process.”
ETI is the holding company of Ecobank, the pan-African lender. Nkontchou, an independent non-executive director since 2015, took up his new role at the end of June.
Continental free trade has a crucial role to play in encouraging diversified economies, says Nkontchou. Countries that rely on commodities will always be in a weak position. “We shouldn’t have to look at commodity prices to see where we are at.”
The G20 will need to continue to extend debt relief to African countries, says Nkontchou.
There’s no way, he argues, that the current difficulties can be resolved in six months. Expansionist fiscal and monetary policy may be possible in the developed world, but African countries don’t have that kind of leeway, he adds.
COVID-19 can spur the implementation of African free trade by showing that developing diversified supply chains is essential.
