Zambia gets its first contactless payment card through Absa

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 13:11
Absa has rolled out Zambia’s first contactless payment card as the COVID-19 pandemic quickens digital strategy implementation, the bank’s CEO for Zambia Mizinga Melu tells The Africa Report.
The Visa debit card, launched on 17 July, allows customers to make small convenience purchases by tapping the card on a point-of-sale machine, says Melu. “There’s no need to touch anyone or anything.”
Banks that can offer contactless payment, and retailers that can accept it, are hoping to attract hygiene-conscious customers. COVID-19 has been a “catalyst for accelerating the bank’s digital strategy,” says Melu. The bank also plans in coming weeks to announce a partnership with MTN to exempt banking customers from data charges. “Customers don’t want to be charged for checking their balances.”
The use of contactless payment methods in southern Africa accelerated rapidly as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded.
A cashless society of increasing sophistication brings its own dangers. Some of these risks for southern Africa were analysed in 2019 by the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries in the UK.
The research argues that an integrated African-wide cashless payments system could foster trade and reduce barriers to doing business between African countries. But there are significant dangers:
The biggest challenge for banks in southern Africa is in extending financial inclusion and services deeper into informal sector.
