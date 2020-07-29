Coronavirus: Technology borne at a time of health crisis

‘Entrepreneurship can come out of necessity or innovation’ – Kolawole Olajide
Entrepreuneurship is gaining more traction across the African continent as more and more youth are looking to start their own business.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Melinda Gates: the 'Shadow Pandemic' of violence against women
By 'Tofe Ayeni
Posted on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 18:25
Health crises are often the impetus to unlocking innovation.
As of 29 July, Nigeria had just under 42,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Many are surprised by this seemingly low number, especially in extremely densely populated cities such as Lagos. The large number of largely impoverished people in a small area means that social distancing measures are hard, and diseases spread quickly.
And Nigeria is not the only one where the official numbers were surprising.
As the pandemic has made its way across the continent, the official number of cases and deaths reported have been questioned by health workers, the media or locals for being overwhelmingly low.
Often it’s a question of people not reporting their cases or its hard to reach rural communities, or the governments opt to minimise the numbers to not spark any panic.
READ MORE Will Egypt finds its way out of the pandemic?
One way of overcoming such discrepancies is through technology.
Case in point is the Ebola virus outbreak in 2014-2016 that affected West Africa and necessitated technology to monitor and track the disease that killed over 11,000 people.
That in turn spawned the Surveillance, Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System (SORMAS ).
LISTEN Coronavirus: 5 key lessons from the 2014 Ebola outbreak
SORMAS was created in 2014 by a consortium of German and Nigerian public health, research institutions and a global software company, to combat the West Africa Ebola outbreak. During COVID-19, it has been used by Nigeria (as well as Ghana, Germany and Fiji) to manage cases, and contact people who might have been exposed to high-risk areas.
The SORMAS platform is real-time software used for outbreak and epidemic surveillance. It is used to monitor data for responses, most recently for Lassa Fever, and now for COVID-19.
In Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control sifts through the data and disseminates it to the various pillars. This helps to track the state of response around the country in real-time.
READ MORE How will Nigeria navigate the pandemic
Localised surveillance officers help to input the information across the country, which helps to shape a nuanced and holistic view of the data.
The surveillance identifies potential cases through contact tracing of known cases as well as people who display symptoms. These suspected cases are tested in the various labs of the NCDC. The results are shared with the patients, state epidemiologists, and uploaded to the SORMAS platform.
State governments are made aware of the data, enabling them to put measures in place accordingly. Every night, the most recent cases – broken down by states – are announced publicly on social media via the NCDC.
READ MORE Can South Africa stay one step ahead of the pandemic?
Every morning, further analysis is provided through a comprehensive daily situation report. On weekdays, members of the Presidential Task Force brief the public and answer questions from the press. This all means that there is an intense engagement with the population.
As the CEO of the NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said, the NCDC is “pushing very hard to explain the data.” However, they are not afraid to say they do not know an answer when the case arises, as there is still a lot not understood about this novel virus.
While she is not officially the “Madame Africa” of the Von der Leyen Commission, Jutta Urpilainen is at the heart of numerous negotiations with the continent, starting with the post-Cotonou trade agreements with the ACP countries.
The delay in the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) creates an opportunity to extend the market being created, Alain Nkontchou, the new board chairman of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), tells The Africa Report.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.