Nigeria must jump start automotive strategy, says Volkswagen

Nigeria: Stop shooting yourself in the foot!
Once the founding fathers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), today they are slowing down regional integration.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 31 July 2020 13:10
When German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited West Africa in August 2018, Volkswagen signed two memorandums of understanding, one with Ghana and one with Nigeria.
The Ghana agreement bore fruit. Volkswagen started vehicle assembly in Accra’s North Industrial area in April. The company expects to produce about 5,000 vehicles every year, with plans to increase production subject to demand.
Meanwhile, Nigeria’s automotive policy remains unsigned into law by the government and the company’s presence there remains “dormant”, says Thomas Schaefer, chairman and managing director of Volkswagen South Africa.
Schaefer, based in Port Elizabeth, is in charge of Volkswagen’s sub-Saharan presence, which includes assembly and marketing activities in Kenya and Rwanda.
Nigeria’s size and diversity means that it’s politically much harder to achieve consensus for a change than in a smaller country, Schaefer says. The size of the country’s market could justify 10 large factories, says Schaefer. A point that the company has repeatedly stressed to the Nigerian government. “We wish they would sign and get on with it.”
Ghana has targeted vehicle assembly and automotive components manufacturing as strategic priorities in its industrial development plan.
The COVID-19 pandemic, Schaefer says, has been like a “magnifying glass” for South Africa. “It showed the best and the worst” of the country.
Schaefer is bullish on the global outlook for electric vehicle adoption and suspects that putting petrol in cars will one day seem as outdated as smoking on an airplane.
That point will come sooner than many expect, he says.
Nigeria risks being left behind by more nimble neighbours in attracting automaker multinationals.
