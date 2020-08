talking africa

Will political change and the pandemic force a reset of US diplomatic and security priorities – and where will Africa figure in the new order?

And what about the economy ? Will US companies and the state machinery raise their game in Africa?

This week on Talking Africa, we try to dissect the evolving relations and questions between Africa and the United States.

READ MORE US Africa – a dynamic partnership

Joining the discussion from Washington DC is Aubrey Hruby, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Center and a co-founder of the Africa Expert Network, and Judd Devermont, the director of the Africa Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

And over in Vietnam is Eric Olander, managing editor of the China Africa Project.

These multi-faceted analysts, writers and enthusiasts take on many of the key issues on the Africa-US policy spectrum.

Daily newsletter: join our 100 000 subscribers! Each day, get the essential: 5 things you need to know Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

Talking Africa on Spreaker

Talking Africa on Soundcloud

Talking Africa on YouTube

Talking Africa on Apple podcast

Talking Africa on Stitcher

Talking Africa on Spotify

And our RSS feed