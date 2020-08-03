Zambia: Fiscal consolidation needed to end debt spiral

Nigeria: Shoprite to discontinue all or some of its operations
Shoprite is the latest company to announce plans to exit Nigeria.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 3 August 2020
Zambia risks losing access to international debt markets unless it can offer a convincing programme of fiscal reforms.
The economy was already doing badly even before COVID-19 making the current debt situation “unsustainable”, says John Paton, CEO of the British Chamber of Commerce in Zambia.
Zambia’s problems highlight the difficulties faced by countries which move from low to lower-middle-income status, which reduces access to concessional financing and introduces bond market discipline.
A result of spending too much on infrastructure and the civil service, is that not enough has been allocated to health notes Paton. People with COVID-19 who can’t afford private treatment are being turned away from hospitals. Some have been sleeping in cars outside hospitals in the hope of getting a bed. Nor is there the capacity to compile reliable statistics on the numbers of people killed by COVID-19.
Even before the onset of COVID-19, the ZIPAR wrote in December 2019 wrote that the country was “sliding closer and closer to a sovereign default.”
Fiscal consolidation will have to be achieved at the same time as supporting small businesses reeling from the economic effects of COVID-19. From May 11 to June 5, Impact Capital Africa surveyed 416 Zambian businesses on the impact of the pandemic.
Zambia should avoid a default “at all costs”, the ZIPAR says. “The short-term and long-term costs of defaulting are immense and would be catastrophic for the ordinary Zambians.”
Access to international debt markets would be lost for a long time or for good. “The IMF sends missions, the markets don’t,” says the ZIPAR. “Instead, they dump the bonds in the secondary market.”
Increasing tax income is likely to be easier than reducing spending in the context of the pandemic.
