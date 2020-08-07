Replay: Coronavirus – Five key lessons from the 2014 Ebola outbreak

Africa and the US: ‘In Africa, people don’t take us seriously’
Will political change and the pandemic force a reset of US diplomatic and security priorities – and where will Africa figure in the new order?
