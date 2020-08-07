Replay: Coronavirus – Five key lessons from the 2014 Ebola outbreak

DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Africa and the US: 'In Africa, people don't take us seriously'

By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Friday, 7 August 2020 15:49

A look back at some of our favourite podcasts this season.

In this week’s pick of some our favourite discussions, we go back to that time when the coronavirus pandemic was at its strongest in March.

Many were quick to draw comparisons to how West Africa handled the Ebola outbreak of 2014-2016.

When Ebola hit Liberia in 2014, W. Gyude Moore was working as deputy chief of staff for President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

He had a front row seat as the administration battled the virus; and has important messages for policy-makers in Africa as they confront the coronavirus pandemic.

In this discussion that originally aired on 21 March 2020, Moore reflects on the five lessons learned from the Ebola outbreak.

*We’ll be back in September with all new podcasts! 

