Kenya: Twiga Foods seeks funding to expand in East African market

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 5 August 2020 11:35
Kenyan food distribution company Twiga Foods plans to seek new funding within the next 18 months as it shifts its planned West Africa expansion to markets closer to home, CEO Peter Njonjo tells The Africa Report.
The company will “definitely” need to raise money to expand its footprint, says Njonjo, without giving an amount. The aim, he adds, will be to “synchronise” the fundraising with the opening up of African markets once the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Twiga Foods uses its platform to aggregate food demand from informal retailers and source produce directly from farmers and manufacturers.
This, the company says, quickens delivery and reduces post-harvest losses on fresh produce. The company, launched in 2014, has raised a total of $55 million in debt and equity, backed by investors including Goldman Sachs and the International Finance Corporation.
During its fundraising in 2019, the company said it planned to expand into West Africa.
The early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic were a tough time for the company. Informal food retailers were not sure whether to stay in the cities or go home. The hotels and restaurants which are among Twiga’s clients were operating only minimally, if at all.
Twiga, classed as an essential service by the Kenyan government, was able to keep operating. The company has retained all its employees and will be able to for “the foreseeable future,” says Njonjo. Twiga has been able to “overcome the initial impact” of the pandemic. “We’re growing again.”
Njonjo spent 21 years with Coca-Cola, including a stint as the company’s president for west and central Africa. He’s keen to revive the company’s plans to expand there.
Keeping the Goldman Sachs signature should be enough to ensure fresh funds for Twiga’s expansion.
