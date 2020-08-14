Replay: Zimbabwe on the brink: Inflation, currency, clashes – what next?

Best of Talking Africa

In this week's pick of some our favourite podcasts, we take a hard look at the growing instability in Zimbabwe.

Today, many compare the political confrontation and economic meltdown in Zimbabwe with the position of the country a decade ago.

The economic figures are even worse.

Blighted by drought and lack of farming inputs, more than half the country’s 16 million people are food insecure, the latest version of the Zimbabwe dollar is rapidly losing its value against the us dollar and inflation is running at over 780%. Added to which, the country is threatened by the spread of the coronavirus.

To make some sense of this, we spoke to Dr. Alex Magaisa, one of the most prolific and respected analysts of the politics and economics of Zimbabwe.

After qualifying as a lawyer in Zimbabwe, Alex now lectures in business law at the University of Kent in Britain. His last major role in Zimbabwe was as political advisor to opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai who became Prime Minister in a power-sharing government in 2009 in the wake of a violent crackdown against his party.

He publishes the Big Saturday Read which has a keen audience within Africa and around the world.

In this episode, which originally aired on 19 June 2020, Alex discussed the key factors behind the growing national emergency and the possibility of a people’s uprising in response to these worsening conditions.

*We’ll be back in September with all new podcasts!

