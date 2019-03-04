Ethiopia housing demolitions cause cracks in Abiy’s regime

ANC lists show South Africa’s Ramaphosa hamstrung by a divided party
President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' was given a decisive blow when the ANC released the names of their list of potential members for parliament.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – "The dance of the politicians" – popular anger in South Africa, Sudan and Algeria
By Morris Kiruga
Posted on Monday, 4 March 2019 17:26, updated on Friday, 8 March 2019 15:51
The Ethiopian region of Oromia is set to demolish more than 12,000 houses that it says were built illegally in the town of Legetafo, near Addis Ababa.
The Ethiopian region of Oromia is set to demolish more than 12,000 houses that it says were built illegally in the town of Legetafo, near Addis Ababa.
Reform agenda speed bump? Legetafo is in Oromia region, governed by the Oromo Democratic Party – of which Abiy is chairman. And Legetafo Legedadi was established in 2008 as part of Oromia Special Zone Surrounding Addis Ababa, a plan by Oromia Regional State to stop the unregulated expansion of Addis Ababa.
The demolitions have attracted the attention of a United Nations (UN) body and human rights organisations. “The Rapporteur will be investigating this issue and reminds all actors involved that forced evictions constitute an egregious violation of the #Right2Housing”, tweeted Leilani Farha, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Adequate Housing.
Back to the future? The new wave of demolitions is revealing other cracks in Ethiopia’s new direction. Two TV journalists covering the demolitions, Habtamu Oda and Fasil Aregay, were arrested by the police and then attacked by a mob as the police watched.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.