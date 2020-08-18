Berkshire Hathaway’s Barrick buy sends false Warren Buffett signal

Ethiopia delays elections: Is COVID a valid excuse?
American President Donald Trump explicitly floated the idea of delaying November’s presidential election by way of a tweet on 30 of July.
Investors hoping to make a quick killing by following Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and buying shares in Barrick Gold are likely to be disappointed.
As well as being Africa’s largest gold miner, Barrick has gold and copper mining operations and projects in the Americas, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Second-quarter profit announced in August more than doubled on the back of gold’s powerful rally this year.
Shares in the mining company jumped 12% on Monday after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it had taken a stake.
So, right off, anyone buying Barrick now is paying a premium because of the market impact.
The news came as a surprise as Buffett has a history of arguing against gold as an investment.
He started investing in stocks in 1942. In his 2018 shareholder letter, he compared the returns from investing in gold and US stocks. The value of a gold investment made in 1942, he found, would have been less than 1% of the value achieved by a simple investment in the US stock market.
He put it another way in a speech at Harvard in 1998. Gold “gets dug out of the ground in Africa or someplace. Then we melt it down, dig another hole, bury it again and pay people to stand around guarding it. It has no utility. Anyone watching from Mars would be scratching their head.”
Buffett or no Buffett, the Berkshire seal of approval is a potent one. And the fact that someone else made the investment does not make it a bad one. Gold’s momentum could continue and pull Barrick higher with it.
Still, the purchase should be seen in the context of Buffett’s scepticism that his own record of outperforming the market through superior stock selection can be sustained after his death.
And above all, don’t put it into gold.
Asked in 2009 where he thought gold would be in five years’ time, Buffet said he had no idea. “The one thing I can tell you is it won’t do anything between now and then except look at you,” he said.
Businesses, by contrast, would be making profits and growing over those five years, he added.
Buffett himself has no track record of investing in mining stocks, which simply add operational risk to the price risk of the metal itself. Berkshire Hathaway may be able to claw back a small part of its heavy losses in airline stocks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by betting on Barrick.
But the stake should not be mistaken for a long-term strategic investment.
Bottom Line: Do your own homework on Barrick Gold rather than following a marquee name, or consider buying an index fund instead.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa’s despatch of envoys to Zimbabwe in a bid to defuse the latest crisis, in which the government has engaged in a vicious crackdown on opponents, journalists and the freedoms of speech, association and protest, has been widely welcomed.
On the evening of Saturday July 25, the MV (Merchant Vessel) Wakashio grounded on coral reefs in the south-east of the Indian Ocean tropical island of Mauritius. The ship, a Japanese-owned but Panama-registered bulk carrier designed to transport unpackaged goods such as coal or grain, was empty of cargo but had an estimated 200 tons of diesel and 3,800 tons of heavy fuel oil onboard. The ship sat for over a week before cracks emerged in its hull.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and sharp fall in crude oil prices, economies around the world slowed down, with recessions expected almost everywhere. The year 2020 has been unprecedented. But the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and invariably the federal government did not plan for any shocks in the economy.
