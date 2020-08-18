Mali: Gunfire heard at Kati military camp near Bamako

morning fire

Shots were heard Tuesday morning at the Kati military camp, near Bamako.

The situation in Bamako remains confusing.

According to several corroborating sources, gunfire was heard at Kati’s “Soundiata” military camp, 15 km north of Bamako.

Current reports suggest that high ranking officials are kidnapped in #Bamako and now brought to the garrison in Kati, were the coup started at 8 a.m. Footage shows a military convoy with soldiers loyal to the leader of the coup in #Kati, #Mali pic.twitter.com/KRo9VoKftM — ISCResearch (@ISCResearch) August 18, 2020

Armed men in pick-up trucks burst into the camp. Shots were exchanged with military present at the site.

READ MORE Mali: ‘Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta is still my brother’, says Mahmoud Dicko

“Heavily armed pick-up trucks from Bamako entered Soundiata camp and the men on board fired into the air. There was retaliation from the soldiers present, who thought it was an attack,” a Malian officer told The Africa Report/Jeune Afrique, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The exchange of fire then stopped.

The first group was then joined by “ten other pick-ups”, according to our source in the Malian Ministry of Internal Security. “The weapons stores were opened and weapons were distributed to the soldiers present in the camp,” the officer added.

Daily newsletter: join our 100 000 subscribers! Each day, get the essential: 5 things you need to know Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

READ MORE Mali: Former Nigerian President Jonathan’s mediation flounders

Embassy alerts

Several diplomatic representations present in Mali have issued alert messages. The French embassy is “urging” its nationals to stay at home “given the tensions reported this Tuesday in Kati and Bamako”.

The Norwegian embassy asked its own to “show caution” because it has “been informed of a mutiny in the armed forces and troops [who] are on their way to Bamako.

The security section of the UNMISMA, for its part, issued a message recommending that UN personnel “avoid the Kati zone and all unnecessary road movements in Bamako until further notice.

More information to come