DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Africa and the US: 'In Africa, people don't take us seriously'

morning fire

Mali: Gunfire heard at Kati military camp near Bamako

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 15:00

Shots were heard Tuesday morning at the Kati military camp, near Bamako.

The situation in Bamako remains confusing.

According to several corroborating sources, gunfire was heard at Kati’s “Soundiata” military camp, 15 km north of Bamako.

Armed men in pick-up trucks burst into the camp. Shots were exchanged with military present at the site.

READ MORE Mali: ‘Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta is still my brother’, says Mahmoud Dicko

“Heavily armed pick-up trucks from Bamako entered Soundiata camp and the men on board fired into the air. There was retaliation from the soldiers present, who thought it was an attack,” a Malian officer told The Africa Report/Jeune Afrique, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The exchange of fire then stopped.

The first group was then joined by “ten other pick-ups”, according to our source in the Malian Ministry of Internal Security. “The weapons stores were opened and weapons were distributed to the soldiers present in the camp,” the officer added.

READ MORE Mali: Former Nigerian President Jonathan’s mediation flounders

Embassy alerts

Several diplomatic representations present in Mali have issued alert messages. The French embassy is “urging” its nationals to stay at home “given the tensions reported this Tuesday in Kati and Bamako”.

The Norwegian embassy asked its own to “show caution” because it has “been informed of a mutiny in the armed forces and troops [who] are on their way to Bamako.

The security section of the UNMISMA, for its part, issued a message recommending that UN personnel “avoid the Kati zone and all unnecessary road movements in Bamako until further notice.

More information to come

More Politics
We value your privacy

The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.

Settings I Agree