Nigeria election: Atiku goes to court

ANC lists show South Africa’s Ramaphosa hamstrung by a divided party
President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' was given a decisive blow when the ANC released the names of their list of potential members for parliament.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – "The dance of the politicians" – popular anger in South Africa, Sudan and Algeria
By Eromo Egbejule, in Lagos
Posted on Thursday, 28 February 2019 16:51, updated on Friday, 8 March 2019 12:09
Defeated Nigerian opposition presidential candidate is hoping his running mate is his legal ace-in-the-hole
Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the sixth election since the country’s return to democracy in 1999.
Contesting on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Buhari scored 15,191,847 votes to beat former vice-president Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who came in second with 11,262,978 votes.
Atiku has however described the polls as a “sham election”, rejecting the results and stressing his resolve to contest it in the courts.
Here’s why
International observers described the elections as largely peaceful, however local observers have condemned the irregularities and call for an overhaul of the electoral process.
In love with the law
The PDP chieftain will be hoping to tap from his running mate’s good luck and become the first person in Nigerian history to get the presidential elections upturned.
Counting on history
Should Atiku make good on his word, Nigerians will witness yet another protracted legal stand-off – all Nigerian presidential elections since 1999 have been disputed, save for 1999 and 2015. Buhari himself went to court in 2003, 2007 and 2011, losing each time.
The final say in the case will come from the Supreme Court. Earlier this year, the nation’s chief justice and head of the judicial arm of government was suspended unconstitutionally in a move believed to be making way for a pliant replacement who will do the bidding of the presidency.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.