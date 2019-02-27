Zimbabwe’s new currency masks need for a political fix

ANC lists show South Africa’s Ramaphosa hamstrung by a divided party
President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' was given a decisive blow when the ANC released the names of their list of potential members for parliament.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – "The dance of the politicians" – popular anger in South Africa, Sudan and Algeria
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 27 February 2019 12:07, updated on Friday, 8 March 2019 18:25
The new currency does not hide the fact that until the politics is sorted out, Zimbabwe's economic situation remains paralysed
Central bank governor John Mangudya argues that the RTGS dollar – named after the country’s interbank online payment platform, Real Time Gross Settlement – will promote exports, diaspora remittances and foreign investment.
The central bank is establishing an interbank foreign-exchange market in which the new unit will be traded. But critics say that without a political fix, any economic reforms are just buying time.
Hard budget constraint needed: Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, argues that the hyperinflation in 2017 triggered the downfall of former president Robert Mugabe.
According to Hanke, the RTGS “will never work”. Zimbabwe’s “economic death spiral” can only be ended by the creation of a hard budget constraint through outright dollarization. This should be done over a five-year period, he says.
Botswana has offered to lend Zimbabwe $600m to support its diamond industry, according to Reuters. Hanke doesn’t think it will help. “It’s hard to borrow your way to prosperity unless you have a productive plan,” he says. The money is likely to “go down a rat hole.”
However, Hanke sees no signs of the political will in Zimbabwe needed to implement dollarization. The Zimbabwe government and central bank are “technically incompetent” he says. “They haven’t thought it through.”
Dollar shortage: Piers Pigou, senior consultant, southern Africa with Crisis Group in Johannesburg, says that it is too early to know if the RTGS move will succeed. Pigou, last in Zimbabwe in December, argues that full dollarization would come at too high a price.
“People are completely dependent on ‘fake money’. Everyone would lose everything,” he says. The currency reform may work in the short term as a form of stabilization, but will not fix fundamental problems, Pigou says.
Transparency International‘s Corruption Perception Index for 2018 puts Zimbabwe at 160 out of 180 countries surveyed. “Transparency is more important than money supply, Pigou says. “Whatever they do is shrouded in opacity.”
There have been some signs of progress. The administration has given a template against which to measure progress, Pigou says. More information has been made available than before, for example on domestic and foreign debt levels. But the data presented raise questions about the reliability of the inputs that are being used, he says.
Bottom line: Zimbabwe may find that transparency and openness are more important that the monetary instruments used as it seeks to engage with international lenders.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.