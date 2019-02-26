South Africa miners need price swings just to stay afloat

Standard Bank to speed up forex payments with blockchain
South Africa's Standard Bank says it has found a blockchain solution to streamlining foreign exchange payments.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – "The dance of the politicians" – popular anger in South Africa, Sudan and Algeria
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 26 February 2019 16:57, updated on Thursday, 7 March 2019 17:51
An unpredictable cost-base is forcing South African miners to cross fingers and hope for higher prices
At least 15 mining firms in South Africa have received notices of strikes to be held this week in support of miners at Sibanye-Stillwater on strike over wages and job cuts, according to Minerals Council South Africa.
Yann Alix, head of Ashurst Africa in London, says that the news is “very serious indeed”, and will undermine one of South Africa’s key sectors. The companies are likely to contest the legality of the strikes, which will lead to “a long drawn-out process, costing a significant amount of money,” he says.
AMCU has also appealed Competition Tribunal approval of Sibanye’s deal with Lonmin, which the companies say will minimise job cuts. The appeal is set to be heard April 2.
Strikes now rarer, but more costly: In a broader perspective, the picture is brighter. The Mandela Initiative found in 2017 that the number of days lost to strikes in South Africa had considerably decreased since 2000. But when workers strike, they do so at greater time-cost to firms and gross value-added cost to the economy.
A previous strike in 2014 led to platinum companies and the AMCU agreeing to a pay increase spread over three years. Anglo American Platinum sold four mines and two joint ventures because of the strike. The dispute involving 70,000 workers lasted 21 weeks, cost the industry 24bn rand ($1.7 bn), and resulted in 1.3m ounces of lost production, according to Mining.com.
Economic impact: The strikes come at a bad time for South Africa, which faces a general election on May 8, financial and operating difficulties at public electricity utility Eskom and pressure on its last remaining investment grade rating at Moody’s.
“None of this is particularly helpful in the context of other ongoing issues in South Africa,” Alix says. Capital may be driven elsewhere, he says. “Investors will always be reluctant to invest in unstable markets.”
Are miners having to bet on higher prices? The spreading of the strike action shows the risk that South African miners who are unable to rein in labour costs are effectively betting on higher future prices for gold and platinum.
Mining companies can control costs, but not market prices. JP Morgan has forecast that gold will increase to reach $1,460 in 2020. Somewhat optimistically, the World Platinum Investment Council predicted that 2019 would see a “low level of mining disruptions” in South Africa this year. The council sees 2019 demand growth of 2% on investment and industrial interest.
Bottom line: In the light of the spreading strikes, then, investors with exposure to South African mining may need favourable metal market scenarios just to stand still.
African banks are competing to be the first to offer their customers fully digital banking services. In the race to get there, however, they need to understand that copy-and-paste solutions will not work and service complaints can be amplified.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.