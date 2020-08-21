Replay: ‘In times of crisis dominant ideologies get challenged’- Piketty

Best of Talking Africa

In this podcast, The Africa Report talks to Thomas Piketty, professor at the Paris School of Economics, about the world beyond coronavirus.

Some believe that things will snap back to how it was before. Others suspect the future is more malleable.

“Economic ideologies are very fragile, and times of crisis are always times when dominant ideologies are being challenged and possibly go through major transformations”, says Thomas Piketty, professor at the Paris School of Economics, told The Africa Report.

In this episode, which originally aired on 5 April 2020, just at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, Piketty speaks about seizing opportunities that emerge at a time of crisis.

