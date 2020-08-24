Some South African brands unlikely to survive COVID warns Havas CEO

Mozambique: Sophistication of Islamic insurgency threatens LNG plans
By David Whitehouse
24 August 2020
A shake-out of medium-sized South African brands is in prospect as COVID-19 prompts consolidation and localisation, Havas CEO for Southern Africa Lynn Madeley tells The Africa Report.
Property, retail and tourism are among sectors that will be affected, says Madeley, who is based in Johannesburg. Reconfiguring retail and property holdings for the new reality is a complex and costly process, she adds, citing Growthpoint, the largest property holding listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, as a company that has been able to do this well.
The shift to home working has meant that commutes of up to 20km are a thing of the past for many and so a much greater proportion of shopping is done locally, says Madeley. That means that small, agile companies with local visibility are in a strong position. Companies with pockets deep enough to be everywhere will also come through the crisis better than others.
Communications company Havas’s clients in South Africa include Reckitt Benckiser, Bidvest Bank and Parmalat.
The needs of customers have been changing as a result of the pandemic, explains Madeley. Many businesses are now spending much more time grappling with issues like supply chains and distribution. So rather than simply needing help with advertising and communications, companies now need more research and strategic advice to help them cope.
Some clients have stopped advertising, while others have remained actively engaged since the pandemic started, Madeley says, adding that the ability to do this depends on a company’s financial strength. Some hotels are still advertising to maintain their presence, and tourism brands that have continued to advertise are now seeing greater uptake. Havas has been advising its clients on how to reposition their brands. “A brand that gives back is a brand that will be remembered,” argues Madeley.
She says that it is possible to overstate the importance of digital advertising channels.
Madeley is not convinced that there will be a quick recovery from the recession and fears that 2021 will be as bad as, or worse than, 2020. She suspects that businesses may need to be able to survive for five years before a return to normality. “There is no such thing as a post-COVID world,” she says. “We are in a COVID era.”
“There are no facts we can give our clients, only hypotheses,” she says. “We literally don’t know what will happen.”
Due to COVID-19, South African brands need to be local or omnipresent – and not in a wide range of places where people used to go.
