Too close to call, though turnout may tip the Nigeria election towards Buhari

By Eromo Egbejule, in Lagos
Posted on Monday, 25 February 2019 16:31, updated on Friday, 8 March 2019 12:01
Low turnout may well hamper the challenger party in Nigeria's upcoming election
Low turnout may well hamper the challenger party in this election.
The Nigerian presidential elections pitting incumbent Muhammadu Buhari against former vice-president Atiku Abubakar remains close.
What we know so far:
At the same time were elections for seats in both houses of the federal parliament.
The turnout may well be decisive. Sources within the PDP say absolute numbers of votes will be lower this year (especially in south-east and south-south) where card reader failures and violence deterred voters.
Spin war: The fight over who has won started immediately
Offline the exchanges were more brutal. The poll was disrupted by violence in several areas.
